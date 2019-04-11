A traffic stop by an Obion County Sheriff’s deputy led to license and drug charges being issued.

Sheriff’s reports said 38 year old Bradley David Lovell, of Tiptonville, was stopped on Highway 51 North in Union City.

During the traffic stop, the deputy learned that Lovell was operating the vehicle on a revoked license due to a driving under the influence conviction.

A search also revealed approximately 15 grams of marijuana, a smoking pipe and digital scales.

Lovell was arrested and charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of marijuana with intent to sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.