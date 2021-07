A Lake County man charged in a shooting incident at the Slide and Ride Bar in Martin makes a court appearance Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Charleston C. Kimble, of Tiptonville, is accused of shooting at a vehicle occupied by four individuals while it was stopped in a crowded parking lot at the bar. No injuries were reported.

Kimble is charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Vandalism.