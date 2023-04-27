April 27, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Lake County Man…

Lake County Man Given Prison Term on Charges That Included Shooting Bald Eagle

Lake County Man Given Prison Term on Charges That Included Shooting Bald Eagle

A Tiptonville man has been sentenced to 24 months in federal prison.

United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence for 44 year old Jason Perkins, who was convicted of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and the unlawful taking of a bald eagle.

In March of 2021, U.S. Fish and Wildlife agents, and TWRA officers, received a report of a bald eagle carcass in Tiptonville.

Through witness interviews, and a search warrant for Perkin’s home, officers determined Perkins shot the bald eagle.

Reports said a 12-gauge shotgun and .357 handgun possessed by Perkins were recovered.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology