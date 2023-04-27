Lake County Man Given Prison Term on Charges That Included Shooting Bald Eagle

A Tiptonville man has been sentenced to 24 months in federal prison.

United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence for 44 year old Jason Perkins, who was convicted of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and the unlawful taking of a bald eagle.

In March of 2021, U.S. Fish and Wildlife agents, and TWRA officers, received a report of a bald eagle carcass in Tiptonville.

Through witness interviews, and a search warrant for Perkin’s home, officers determined Perkins shot the bald eagle.

Reports said a 12-gauge shotgun and .357 handgun possessed by Perkins were recovered.