A single vehicle accident in Fulton County on Tuesday claimed the life of a Lake County man.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 said the accident occurred at 2:51 on Kentucky 1282 and Joe Parker Road.

A preliminary investigation showed 37 year old Prince Bolden, of Tiptonville, was operating a 2018 Chrysler 300 which ran off the roadway into an embankment.

Post 1 reports said speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.

Prince Bolden was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Fulton County Coroner, with his brother, 21 year old Kamren Bolden, also of Tiptonville, air lifted to Regional One hospital in Memphis.

Trooper Jay Dunn is continuing his investigation into the collision.