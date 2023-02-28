Lake County Man Released; Granted New Trial in Fulton County Shooting Death

A Lake County man, convicted of murder in Fulton County in 2017, has now been released from prison due to a Kentucky Court of Appeals decision.

Fulton County Circuit Court Clerk reports said 66 year old William Terry Jamison, of Tiptonville, was released on a $500,000 cash bond, following an opinion Reversing and Remanding the conviction.

Jamison was charged in the October 1st of 2016 shooting death of 49 year old Mark Williams, of Hickman, which occurred in a farm field west of Hickman.

Kentucky State Police investigations revealed the two men had adjoining farm land, and were involved in an argument.

During a three day trial in August of 2017, Jamison was found guilty of murder, and was given a 20 year prison sentence.

The Court of Appeals decision to now entitle Jamison with a new trial came from his claim of “ineffective assistance of counsel”.

Jamison’s release came with conditions, that included no travel into Kentucky, or Fulton County, with the exception of a court date or meeting with counsel.

A pre-trial conference, which could include a possible new trial date, is scheduled for April 27th in Fulton County Circuit Court.