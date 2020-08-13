Lake County has become the latest local county to issue a mask mandate for residents.

County Mayor Denny Johnson said the climbing amount of coronavirus cases prompted the decision to issue the use of masks or face coverings.

The use of masks will now be required in Lake County from today thru August 28th,when going into public places or restaurants.

Until this point, Mayor Johnson said he had been against any mandates on the citizens, but due to the growing numbers of virus cases, he felt the need to help protect the most vulnerable citizens.

Mayor Johnson said the decision was not to take away the rights of the citizens, but to help eliminate the spread of coronavirus in the county over the next 16 days.