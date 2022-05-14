Lake County Names New Coach

Lake County high school named Jonathan Canada as the newest head football coach, making him the 15th in program history.

He replaces Coach Cory Quinn, who accepted the head football coach position at Tishomingo County High School in Luka, Mississippi.

From 2015-2019, Jonathan was the defensive coordinator for Lake County before transferring to Shelbyville Central high school, where he worked for the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator.

Jonathan and his wife, Kayla, have two sons, Jon Hayes and Jake.