The Lake County Falcons remained undefeated in impressive fashion, as the Falcons defeated the Westview Chargers 72-50 Friday night. The scoring got started after a three-and-out from the Chargers. Lake County put together its first drive of the night behind quarterback Tanner Snyder, who received the direct snap and ran it, untouched, 4 yards to the endzone.

The Chargers, after five negative plays, got it going offensively with Ty Simpson finding Garner Anderson for 38 yards down the sideline that set up Marquis Taylor who ran it 41 yards to the house.

Westview took their only lead into the second quarter, leading 15-14, after another Taylor touchdown, but with the first play of the second quarter, Falcons running back Larry Tubbs ran it 46 yards to paydirt.

The second quarter was when the Falcons made a more comfortable lead, with a 42-29 halftime score.

Westview came out in the second half with a surprising onside kick that gave the Chargers good field position, but after a couple penalties Ty Simpson was picked off by Tanner Snyder. Lake County was able to put together another drive that led to another Snyder score. After three, the scoreboard read 56-36.

The fourth quarter saw two scores from each team, with the final touchdown coming from the Chargers’ Cameron Patrick who only had three touches prior, but he took the fourth and final one 85 yards for the score.

Ty Simpson finished the game with 253 yards passing with three scores and one pick. Rushing, Simpson had 135 yards to bring his total yardage to 388.

For Lake County, Larry Tubbs led the production on the ground with 256 total yards rushing with three scores. Tanner Snyder had 190 yards rushing and almost 80 yards passing with 5 total touchdowns.