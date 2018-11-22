Lake County High School is making preparations for Friday night’s state semifinal home game against undefeated Cornersville.

Director of Athletics Mike Moore tells Thunderbolt Radio News the school is prepared for the crowd.

Moore says Falcons fans coming to the game should prepare for the weather.

Moore says there’s an undeniable level of excitement in the community about Friday night’s game.

Moore says there will be two gates at the stadium with $8 dollar tickets. Moore urges fans to have correct change. For information on advance tickets, go to the Lake County Falcons Facebook page.

The Lake County Falcons are led by senior running back and Mr. Football Award finalist, Dezmon Johnson, who’s ran for 2,009 yards and 24 touchdowns this season.

Kickoff for Friday night’s TSSAA semifinal game at Lake County is at 7:00, with airtime at 6:30 on Mix 101.3.

