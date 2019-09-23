With the Lake County Falcons’ latest win over Humboldt, the Falcons reached win 401 in program history. According to Lake County High School Athletic Director Mike Moore, the Falcons are (401-237-4) all time since the school started playing football in 1963. Head Coach Josh Puckett is in his 7th season with the Falcons and has accounted for 50 of those wins, tied for 3rd most wins in school history.

The Falcons will look for win number 402 this Friday when they host the Westview Chargers for the first time since 1990. Athletic Director Moore said there is a big crowd expected at this game, and gave Thunderbolt Radio some tips if you plan to attend this Friday.

Moore said that Cochran Street will be blocked off beginning at 3:45 for tailgating with everyone welcome to set up. Westview fans are encouraged to park on the elementary school playground behind the visitors’ bleachers. There will be an entrance set up on that side, as well as an extra concession stand.

Gates will open at 5:30 with a $6 dollar admission. Advanced tickets will be on sale in the Lake County High School front office.

Moore also said the Falcons are set to unveil their new 25-foot LED scoreboard Friday night.

Kickoff between the Lake County Falcons and Westview Chargers is set for 7:00 Friday night with Paul Tinkle and Skylar McCroskey bringing you the broadcast live on Mix 101.3 beginning at 6:30.