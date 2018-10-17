Lake County’s football team was a preseason favorite to win Region 7A this year, and with a crazy rollercoaster of a season within the region, the Falcons still find themselves in the hunt for the title.

One of the teams standing in their way was West Carroll, who was defending home field for only the third time during one of their best seasons in recent years. However, Lake County showed up to play in a clean, convincing win.

The Falcons soared in a 36-7 victory over West Carroll, but could not have pulled it off without a strong night from the big guys up front.

With a convincing win over a quality team in the past now, Lake County must regroup and prepare for a game with the Greenfield Yellowjackets that will determine the 2018 Champions of Region 7A.

Kickoff for the title in Tiptonville will be at 7:00 Friday night. Paul Tinkle and John Hatler will have the coverage live at 6:30 on Mix 101.3

