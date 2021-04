Lake County reports state’s highest unemployment rate for March

Lake County reported Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate for the month of March.

Lake County’s jobless rate for March was 8.9 percent, down a tenth of a percentage point from February.

Elsewhere, Weakley County reported the lowest unemployment rate in Northwest Tennessee at 4.6 percent.

Carroll County’s March unemployment rate was 5.7 percent, Henry County was at 5.7 percent, Dyer County at 5.8, Gibson County at 5.1 percent, and Obion County at 6.1 percent.

Statewide, unemployment rates increased in 86 counties, decreased in five counties, and stayed the same in four counties.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment inched up a tenth of a percentage point to five percent in March.