Lake County Set to Face Greenfield

The Lake Conty Falcons improved their record to 4-3 over the weekend as they defeated the Fulton County Pilots 52-12. The Falcons have secured a playoff spot this year despite a schedule that has been consistently interrupted by COVID cancellations.

On Saturday’s Coach’s Corner, Falcons Coach Cory Quinn said he was proud of the sportsmanship displayed by both teams Friday night.

Lake County now looks ahead to their final game of the season, which is also a region game, versus Greenfield. Coach Quinn said his team will have to keep executing.

The Falcons currently sit at 2nd in the region standings, behind 7-1 Peabody. Greenfield will enter Friday’s game with a record of 3-6.