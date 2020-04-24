Lake County again saw a big spike in positive cases of coronavirus on Friday, and now has more than any other county in Northwest Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health report showed Lake County with 46 confirmed cases, an increase of 26 cases from Thursday.

Gibson County has 34 cases, with 17 recoveries and one death.

Dyer County showed 30 cases with 13 recovered, while Carroll County had 14 cases with 11 recovered and one death.

Obion County was listed with 12 positive cases on Friday, with three who have recovered and one death.

Henry County had 11 cases and six recoveries, with Weakley County at 10 cases and four recoveries.

The largest number of positive cases in Tennessee is now being reported in Davidson County with 2,011, which includes 1,015 who have recovered and 21 deaths.

The State of Tennessee was shown to have 8,726 positive cases, with 4,370 individuals, or 50-percent, recovering from the virus.