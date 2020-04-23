Lake County saw a big spike in positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, while Obion County also increased in cases.

Thursday’s Tennessee Department of Health report showed Lake County with 20 confirmed cases, an increase of 16 cases over the past two days.

Obion County was listed with 12 positive cases on Thursday, with three who have recovered and one death.

The largest number of positive cases is being reported in Shelby County, with 1,950.

The latest report indicated 878 individuals have recovered from the virus in Shelby County, with 43 deaths.

The State of Tennessee was shown to have 8,266 positive cases, with 4,193 individuals recovering from the virus.