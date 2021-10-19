Lake County Takes Win Over Halls

The Lake County Falcons took their third victory of the season Friday night against the Halls Tigers 24-6. The win moves Lake County to 2-1 in the region, and secures them a spot in the playoffs.



Friday’s game was played in monsoon conditions. On Saturday’s Coach’s Corner, Falcons Coach Cory Quinn said his team had difficulty maintaining possession in the harsh weather.

With the win, the Falcons have assured themselves a #2 seed in the playoffs, behind Peabody at #1. Coach Quinn says keeping focused will be important heading into the postseason.

Lake County will travel to Fulton County this weekend, and will finish up their schedule with a home game against Greenfield the following week.