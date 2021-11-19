Lake County to Face Peabody

The Lake County Falcons have advanced to the quarterfinal round of the TSSAA football playoffs tonight, and prepare to take on reigning state champions Peabody. Lake County enters the contest off their second round victory over Humboldt 32-18.

On Saturday’s Coach’s Corner, Falcons Coach Cory Quinn said Peabody will be a huge challenge, but nothing is certain in the playoffs.

Coach Quinn said his team will need to ignore any pressure heading into tonight’s game.

Kickoff from Walter Kilzer Stadium in Trenton is set for tonight at 7:00.