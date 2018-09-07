Lake County lost their first region game of the season last week to the defending Region 7A champion Dresden Lions 60-40. Falcons head coach Josh Puckett went to Coaches Corner on Saturday to speak about the game and his defensive struggles with containing the Lions offense, including key player Drake Yates.

40 points of offense usually equals a win no matter who you play, but allowing 60 points as a defense doesn’t cut it. Coach Puckett knows this, and he went on to speak about how his defense needs to get better to make it past last year’s semi-finals finish.

Lake County faces an opponent tonight in Freedom Prep that is stacked to the brim with collegiate-level talent. Stopping the Eagles will be a challenge, and Coach Puckett says his defense will need to step up.

Kickoff tonight in Tiptonville is set for 7:00.

