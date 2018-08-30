Lake County picked up their second win of the season following a 36-28 overtime win against Gibson County on Friday. With all of Lake County’s scrimmages, including their first game, being blowouts; the Pioneers became their first real test of the 2018 season.

Head Coach Josh Puckett spoke about the game on Saturday’s Coaches Corner.

Complacency was no issue for the Falcons when overtime hit, ending the game fairly quickly. Coach Puckett spoke about his coaching decisions and how his players reacted to their first overtime game of this young season.

Lake County will have another tough game on their hands this week, this time being their first region game, when they host the Dresden Lions. Many have the winner of this game ending up as the Region 7A champions. Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7.

