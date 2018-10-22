The Lake County Falcons are the 2018 Region 7A Champions, defeating previously number 1 regionally ranked Greenfield 34-7.

Head Coach Josh Puckett revealed how big it was for his team to win this title, but the season doesn’t end here.

When asked if he was surprised about being able to control the line of scrimmage against Greenfield, Coach Puckett said that he wasn’t, and listed some players that helped out his Falcons.

Lake County has one more game before they host the first round of the playoffs, so they’ll try to tune up both sides of the ball this week while trying to keep players healthy. Here’s what Coach Puckett is expecting from the Lions.

Kickoff between Lake County and TCA will take place at 7:00 Friday night in Tiptonville.

