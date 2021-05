The Lake County Falcons claimed the District 13A baseball championship on Tuesday.

The Falcons scored five runs in the first inning, and went on to beat South Fulton 10-5, at Elam Stadium in Union City.

The (26-6) Falcons will now host a Region 7A Tournament game on Monday, while the (17-9) Red Devils will play on the road.

Lake County coach Brett Johnson and Dresden coach Luke Downard were named the “Co-Coaches of the Year” in 13A.