Lake County’s Dezmon Johnson has been named one of three finalists for the 2018 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award for Class-1A.

Finalists for the prestigious award were announced Monday by Titans broadcaster, Mike Keith.

Johnson joins Greenback High School’s Bryce Manley and Cornersville High School’s Cameron Whitaker as Class-1A finalists.

Johnson is the only Division I West Tennessee finalist.

Just outside of West Tennessee, Waverly Central’s J.D. Dixon is a finalist in Class-2A.

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on November 25.

Before then, Dezmon Johnson and the Lake County Falcons face Freedom Prep Friday night in Memphis in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA football playoffs.

