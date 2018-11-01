Lake County’s Dezmon Johnson has been named as a semi-finalist in Class-1A for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award.

Falcons Head Coach Josh Puckett tells Thunderbolt Radio News while the team plays for a bigger trophy, getting Johnson to Mr. Football was a team goal, as well.

Coach Puckett says not only is Johnson a tremendous athlete off the field, he’s also an exceptional student.

Puckett says several colleges are looking at Johnson and he’s already received an offer from Harding University in Arkansas.

Also named as semi-finalists for Mr. Football are Covington’s Marcus Hayes and Dyersburg’s Chris Russell.

The three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on Monday, November 12 with the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 25th, where the winner of each award will be announced.

Meanwhile, the Falcons play at home Friday night against Westwood in the first round of the playoffs and Coach Puckett says his team is excited.

Kickoff for Lake County and Westwood at Tiptonville is set for 7:00 Friday night with airtime at 6:30 on Star 95.1.

