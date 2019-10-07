The Lake Road girls Cross Country Team are State Champions, with their coach also receiving state accolades.

The championship came Saturday at the TMSAA State Championship Meet in Clarksville.

Obion County also had four individuals place in the top ten, including Olyvia Underwood, of Lake Road, at first place.

Also capturing state honors were Emeri Lee, of Ridgemont, with second place, Journey Beasley, of Lake Road, was fifth place, and Briley Temple, of Ridgemont, was seventh place.

Ridgemont’s girls cross country team placed sixth in the state.

Lake Road coach Mindy Galbraith was named Tennessee Middle School Girl’s “Cross Country Coach of the Year”.