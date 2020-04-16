On Thursday, President Donald Trump appointed U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) to his Economic Recovery Initiative.

In a release from his office, Senator Alexander said, “The way to contain this disease and get back to work and back to school is to put politics aside and work together as fast as we can on new tests, new treatments, and new vaccines. Everyone I know wants this to happen as quickly as we responsibly can, and I welcome the opportunity to help in this way.”

Alexander is the Chairman of the Senate’s health committee.