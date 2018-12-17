Tennessee US Senator Lamar Alexander will not seek re-election in 2020.

Alexander released a statement Monday saying he’s deeply grateful, but that it’s time for someone else to have the privilege.

Alexander is the only Tennessean ever popularly elected both Governor and U.S. Senator.

His 2008 general election vote total of 1,579,477 is the largest ever received by a statewide candidate.

A seventh-generation Tennessean born and raised in Maryville, Alexander was twice elected governor of Tennessee. He was chairman of the National Governors Association and of President Ronald Reagan’s Commission on Americans Outdoors.

He then served as president of the University of Tennessee and U.S. Secretary of Education under President George H.W. Bush.

In 2002, Alexander was elected to the United States Senate and was re-elected in 2008 and 2014.

