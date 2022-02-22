Landmark Cayce School Demolished Following Tornado Damage

A longtime landmark, in the Cayce community of Fulton County, has now been demolished.

Demolition of the former Cayce School began this month, following extensive damage received from the December 10th tornado.

The school was built in 1936, but was last used as a music venue and for other community events, following its closure years ago.

Education at the school stopped with the consolidation of students with the Fulton County School System.

Photos from the demolition have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.