The northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway are blocked at the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line, due to a truck leaking a hazardous material.

While the truck was stopped at the Fulton Weigh Station, around Purchase Parkway mile point 0.3, an inspector found what is described as a small leak.

The material is described as a Sodium Hydrosulfide.

At this time, a Hasmat team is en route.

Northbound traffic on the Purchase Parkway has been blocked.

Depending on the severity of the leak, some additional roadway closures may be required.