The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced plans to assist with Christmas and New Years holiday travelers.

Commissioner John Schroer said no temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on state roadways beginning at 12:00 noon on Friday.

To help with the holiday travel, this lane closure ban will remain in place until 6:00 in the morning on January 2nd.

Commissioner Schroer said over two million drivers are expected on Tennessee roadways for the holiday period, with the goal to keep traffic moving and motorists arriving safely at their destinations.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...