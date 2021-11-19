Lane Closures Halted for Tennessee Thanksgiving Travel

Triple-A is predicting 1.2 million Tennesseans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Due to the increase in motorists on the roadway, the Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways.

Reports indicate the lane closure will begin at noon next Wednesday, and will continue until midnight on Sunday.

TDOT officials say the halting of the lane closures will help alleviate congestion, and allow faster driving times to destinations.

Nationally, Triple-A reports expect travel up by 13-percent, with more than 53-million people on the road for the holiday.