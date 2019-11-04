A former Obion County Central FFA member has captured a National award.

Lane Partin, who is now a freshman at UT-Martin, was named the National FFA Proficiency winner for Grain Entrepreneurship at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

Stuart Watson, one of the FFA Advisers at Obion County Central, told Thunderbolt News about Partin’s award winning work.

Watson said he and the school system were excited at the accomplishment of their former student.

Lane is the son of Tim and Angie Partin, of Obion County.