Lane restriction begins Monday along a section of KY 121 in Graves County

A daytime work zone lane restriction begins Monday along a section of KY 121 south of Mayfield in Graves County.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the work zone between Mayfield and Farmington is to allow slope stabilization work along the right of way.

Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic during daylight hours with alternating flow controlled by flaggers with some delays possible during the movement and placement of equipment required to facilitate the work,

Todd says, weather permitting, the work is expected to take about a week to complete.