Lane restriction on Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton starting Tuesday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a work zone lane restriction on the U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton starting Tuesday.

Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says this work zone is to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge structure.

One lane will remain open in each direction during the inspection process. There will be an 8-ft load width restriction for westbound traffic due to the use of a UBIV- an under bridge inspection vehicle – on the westbound lanes.

Todd says the inspection team anticipates being on the bridge from 8:00 until 4:00 each day through Friday, and if additional time is needed for the inspection, the team plans to return the following Monday.

Traffic in the work zone will move to the left-hand or passing lane and due to equipment on the bridge for the inspection, the lane restriction will remain up overnight until the inspection is completed.

Todd says all Kentucky bridges get a detailed safety inspection every two years, with long-span river and lake bridges getting an additional annual walk-through inspection.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is responsible for inspecting bridges on all public roadways in the commonwealth.