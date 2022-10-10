Larco, Tanksley claim OVC weekly honors

The UT Martin pair of Tyler Larco (Specialist of the Week) and DeVonte Tanksley (Newcomer of the Week) claimed a pair of OVC Player of the Week honors after respective standout performances against Murray State.

Larco contributed in every phase of the kicking game by scoring nine points on the afternoon – including a 26-yard field goal and six PATs. In the punting game, he had two attempts in which he averaged 53.5 yards per punt – including booting a season-long 67-yard blast. He had two punts that were downed inside the 20-yard line. On kickoffs, he averaged 56.8 yards per kick while booting five touchbacks.

Tanksley posted one of the best individual receiving performances in UT Martin program history in Saturday’s 45-16 win over Murray State. He tallied nine receptions for 220 yards in the contest to set a Skyhawk Division I program record for receiving yards. He also became just the second player in UT Martin’s history to eclipse the 200-yard receiving mark, finishing 63 yards off the benchmark. He tallied six receptions of 25 yards or more, including a game-long 37-yard reception.

With two more player of the week honors, the Skyhawks bring their season total up to 10 through the first six weeks of the season.

(UTM Sports Information)