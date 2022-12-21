December 21, 2022
Large Amount of Marijuana, Cash and Weapon Seized in Union City Traffic Stop

A large amount of marijuana and cash was seized by Union City police following a traffic stop on East Main Street.

Reports said an officer made the stop on a vehicle operated by 36 year old Justin Riely Webb, of Madison, Tennessee.

During the stop, reports said Webb gave the officer part of a marijuana cigarette, after the odor was coming from inside the vehicle.

Reports said Webb was removed from the vehicle and a probable cause search was initiated, which led to a back pack in the back floor board.

Inside the back pack was two vacuum sealed bags of marijuana weighing approximately one-and-a-half pounds, along with a Smith and Wesson SD40 handgun with a magazine filled with 14 rounds of ammunition.

Officers also located $4,340 in cash in Webb’s wallet.

He was taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the arrest, police also seized the 2017 Mazda vehicle Webb was operating.

Charles Choate

