Large Crowd Attends Ag Day Event at Discovery Park of America

Rain did not damper the spirit of Ag Day on Tuesday in Union City.

A large crowd gathered at Discovery Park of America to take part in activities and events.

Guests to the event also had the opportunity to visit with over 30 agriculture related businesses, who were set up inside the facility.

During the day, Miss Kentucky 2022 Haley Wheeler was on hand, along with officials from the Tennessee and Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

The Ag Day event also included a ground breaking event for the Farm Credit Mid-America Education Pavilion and Greenhouses.

To celebrate the occasion, Future Farmers of America and 4-H students from eight area Tennessee and Kentucky schools, were on hand to “plant seeds” for the event.

Photos from the Discovery Park celebration of Ag Day have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.