June 9, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Large crowd attends…

Large crowd attends elder abuse symposium in Martin

Large crowd attends elder abuse symposium in Martin

(photo courtesy Gateway Director Ali Stalter)

A capacity crowd attended a free symposium on elder abuse Thursday at the City of Martin Public Library.

Caregivers, senior adult officials, elder advocates, law enforcement, and others attended the event.

The keynote speaker was East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability Director Aaron Bradley.

Topics included understanding elder abuse laws, financial exploitation and cyber crimes, and investigating vulnerable adult allegations, among others.

 

 

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology