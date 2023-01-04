Large Drug Seizure Made at Mayfield Residence

The call to a disturbance at a Mayfield home on Sunday night, led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs.

Graves County Sheriff’s reports an investigation by deputies led to a search warrant, which led to the arrest of 36 year old Brandon Cavette on multiple drug trafficking charges.

When executing the search warrant, officers found over 4,000 Ecstasy pills, over 3,000 Xanax pills and approximately 15 pounds of marijuana.

Reports said police also recovered a large amount of cash, a money counter and other drug paraphernalia.

Cavette was issued charged of first and third degree trafficking in a controlled substance, along with trafficking in marijuana.