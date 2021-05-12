Large Group of Union City Track and Field Athletes Headed to Sectionals

Following Tuesday’s Sub-Sectionals at Dave Shatz Track in Union City, the Golden Tornadoes will take a large contingent of track and field athletes to Monday’s sectional meet in Jackson.

Union City Schools Communication Director Mike Hutchens said the two Tornado programs earned 37 individual berths, and qualified a half-dozen relay teams for next week’s competition at USJ.

This meet will decide spots for the state meet in Murfreesboro on May 25th.

Athletes from a dozen schools competed in Tuesday’s event in Union City.

The Union City boys had six first-place finishes – four by individuals and a pair of relay teams.

On the girls side, there were four first place finishes and a 4×100 relay team win.