Large Group of UT-Martin Graduates Headed to Veterinary Schools

Seventeen members of the University of Tennessee at Martin spring graduating class have been accepted into veterinary schools.

Dr. Jason Roberts, professor of animal science and director of the Veterinary Health Technology Program, said the group is one of the largest to be accepted from the university.

Included in the accepted veterinary students is Taylor Heathcock, of South Fulton.

Heathcock will now attend the University of Missouri.

University reports said three of the 17 accepted members will study at international universities, which includes sites in London, Melbourne and the West Indies.