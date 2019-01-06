The University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team took a 16-point lead into the halftime break today at Southeast Missouri but the Skyhawk offense cooled off in the final 25 minutes in a 74-69 setback at the Show Me Center.

The Skyhawks forced the host Redhawks into 24 turnovers and led for nearly 26 minutes of clock time this afternoon but could not wither a Southeast Missouri rally. UT Martin led by 12 points with 5:37 to go in regulation but the Redhawks went on a 16-1 run before Delfincko Bogan sank a trey from the right wing with 5.1 seconds left to send the game into overtime. The Skyhawks stayed within striking distance throughout the overtime period but ultimately dropped their second straight overtime decision to start Ohio Valley Conference play.

Fatodd Lewis dialed up team-highs of 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 36 minutes off the bench for UT Martin (5-8, 0-2 OVC). Preston Parks tallied 12 points while Quintin Dove collected 10 points to round out the double-digit scorers for the Skyhawks, who shot 33.3 percent (24-of-72) from the field.

Southeast Missouri (6-9, 1-1 OVC) placed three scorers in double figures, led by Isaiah Gable’s game-high 28 points. Alex Caldwell and Skylar Hogan chalked up 17 and 11 points, respectively, as the Redhawks shot 60 percent (15-for-25) in the second half during their comeback run.

UT Martin began the game in a 13-4 hole before the Skyhawks scored 17 unanswered points over a span of 8:40. Parks buried a pair of treys and Lewis tallied eight straight points at one point during the lengthy run. UT Martin used another 10-0 run before a layup by Dove closed out the first half scoring at 33-17 in favor of the Skyhawks. Lewis’ 11 points led all scorers at the break while Gable’s eight points ranked as a team-high for Southeast Missouri.

The Redhawks opened the second half on a 15-3 run but a pair of Bogan free throws at the 12:15 mark pushed UT Martin’s lead back out to double-digits (52-42). Back-to-back layups by Dove and Derek Hawthorne, Jr. gave the Skyhawks their 54-42 lead but an old-fashioned three-point play by Jonathan Dalton at the 29-second mark provided Southeast Missouri with a 58-55 advantage. Bogan then answered with his trifecta to extend the game.

In overtime, the Redhawks scored the first five points but a Hawthorne three-pointer and a Parks layup trimmed UT Martin’s deficit to two points with 1:22 to go. A layup by Lewis with 20 seconds remaining kept it a one-possession game (72-69) for the Skyhawks but that would be the final points of the contest for UT Martin.

The Skyhawks return home next week for two OVC matchups, beginning with a Thursday, January 10 contest against Murray State at 7:30.