Large Methamphetamine Bust in Mayfield

A multiple law enforcement investigation led to a large seizure of methamphetamine in Graves County on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s reports said 36 year old DeAnthony Noonan, of Mayfield, was taken into custody, with $136,000 worth of methamphetamine recovered.

Reports said sheriff’s investigators from Graves, McCracken, Calloway and Marshall County, along with Kentucky State Police, Mayfield police, Drug Enforcement Agents and the U.S. Marshal’s Service all conducted the surveillance operation in Mayfield.

Reports said officers were able to block Noonan’s vehicle at a business, with three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, $4,500 in cash and other items seized.

Sheriff’s reports said Noonan has a long criminal history, and now faces additional charges that includes second offense or greater of trafficking in methamphetamine, and third offense or greater of possession of cocaine.