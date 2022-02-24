February 24, 2022
Large Methamphetamine Bust in Mayfield

A large amount of methamphetamine, along with other drugs and cash was seized following an investigation by officers in Graves County…(photo: Graves County Sheriff’s Office)

36 year old DeAnthony Noonan, of Mayfield, was arrested on multiple drug charges in Mayfield….(photo: Graves County Sheriff’s Office)

A multiple law enforcement investigation led to a large seizure of methamphetamine in Graves County on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s reports said 36 year old DeAnthony Noonan, of Mayfield, was taken into custody, with $136,000 worth of methamphetamine recovered.

Reports said sheriff’s investigators from Graves, McCracken, Calloway and Marshall County, along with Kentucky State Police, Mayfield police, Drug Enforcement Agents and the U.S. Marshal’s Service all conducted the surveillance operation in Mayfield.

Reports said officers were able to block Noonan’s vehicle at a business, with three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, $4,500 in cash and other items seized.

Sheriff’s reports said Noonan has a long criminal history, and now faces additional charges that includes second offense or greater of trafficking in methamphetamine, and third offense or greater of possession of cocaine.

Charles Choate

