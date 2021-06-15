June 15, 2021
Large Methamphetamine Bust Made in Graves County

Drugs, cash and paraphernalia seized by the Graves County Sheriffs Office this week in Mayfield….(photo-Graves County Sheriffs Office)

45 year old Jennifer Dowdy, of Mayfield, was arrested on second offense drug trafficking charges following a Graves County Sheriffs Office investigation…..(photo-Graves County Sheriffs Office)

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office made a big methamphetamine bust on Monday.

Reports said a long investigation led to deputies and detectives obtaining a search warrant for a home on South 8th Street in Mayfield.

At the scene, officers recovered over one-pound of crystal methamphetamine, thirteen units of the designer drug Ecstasy, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s reports said the methamphetamine had a street value of $51,800.

45 year old Jennifer Dowdy was arrested on a second offense of trafficking in methamphetamine, along with trafficking and possession of controlled substance.

