The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department has announced a multi-agency investigation, that resulted in the seizure of almost three-quarters of a million dollars worth of methamphetamine.

The arrests began in September at a Graves County residence, where 2.5-pounds of crystal methamphetamine, firearms and almost $8,000 in cash were seized.

The following day, reports said Drug Enforcement Agency officers intercepted a parcel to the Graves County home containing 2.2-pounds of methamphetamine, which was destined for a Tennessee delivery.

In October, one person was arrested in Illinois with 10-pounds of crystal meth, heroin, ammunition and over $7,000 in cash.

The investigation also resulted in the arrest of two people from California, who arrived in Paducah to pick up $20,000 in drug proceeds, while delivering 2.5-pounds of additional methamphetamine.

Police said one of the arrested men, Robert Alderete, of Fresno, had delivered hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana from December of 2017 thru October of this year.

In all, police recovered 17-pounds of methamphetamine, multiple firearms and over $50,000 in cash.

Those arrested in Kentucky included three from Mayfield, one from Murray and Barlow and one from Cairo, Illinois.

