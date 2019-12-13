Officials at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City say the flu virus is prevalent in the local area.

Robbie Taylor, manager of Infection Prevention and Employee Health, said flu cases were detected very early this year.

Ms. Taylor said locally, Type-A flu is the common strain, while nationwide, Type-B is being detected the most.

In the last week, Ms. Taylor said a check with the Doctor’s Office and other pediatric clinics, has indicated about 25 children per day diagnosed with the flu virus.

With January generally the biggest month for flu cases, Ms. Taylor is encouraging all local residents to take the flu vaccination.

She also reminds local residents that receiving a flu vaccination will not give anyone the flu virus.