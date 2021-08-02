Large Savings From Water Refill Stations in Union City Schools

Water refill stations in the Union City School System, have resulted in a large savings over the past year.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the installation of the water stations has saved over 60,000 bottles through extensive usage.

Ten motion-sensitive filtered water dispensers were installed in response to the coronavirus outbreak last August.

Students were then given refillable water bottles at the start of the year, and encouraged to use the stations at the beginning of the day and around lunchtime.

Elementary School Vice-Principal Thel Taylor was a long time proponent of the refill stations, and said more than 31,600 bottles were filled by students and staff during last years calendar.

Taylor said the refill stations provide more health benefits for students, by changing the pattern of getting sips of water to consuming the entire bottle.