Friends, family and former students turned out in big numbers on Wednesday, to pay thanks to retiring educator Bill Gray.

Officials at South Fulton Middle and High School organized “Bill Gray Day”, to recognize and honor 43 years of teaching service in the community.

Following a school luncheon, individuals from the public drove through the bus lane at the school, offering Gray gifts and retirement wishes.

With vehicles lined bumper to bumper at the school, Gray took time to express his thoughts of the day.

Gray was asked to share some of the comments he had received from the many well wishers.

School principal Kim Jackson said the outpouring of public support made for a very special day.