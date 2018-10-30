A standing-room-only crowd attended Monday night’s Weakley County Public Safety meeting to hear presentations from the three ambulance services bidding for the county’s contract.

Baptist Healthcare, Weakley County Ambulance Service, and West Tennessee Healthcare submitted proposals and made presentations to the committee, county commissioners, and concerned citizens during Monday’s night meeting.

The Public Safety Committee did not take a vote, and no announcement was made when the committee would meet again.

Weakley County Ambulance Service is the current ambulance provider for the county.

