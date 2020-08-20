The State of Tennessee is now reporting 73-percent of its total coronavirus cases are now recovered.

On Thursday, the Department of Health indicated almost 101,000, of just over 139,000 confirmed cases, are listed as recovered.

The state has recorded 1,447 deaths, with the largest majority coming from those 71 years old and older.

Since March 28th, Obion County has now recorded 716 positive cases, with 312 of those considered as “active”.

Obion County has also recorded five deaths from those who had a positive test result.

In Weakley County, 671 total positive cases have been reported, with 369 considered “active” and seven reported deaths.

Also in the area as of Thursday, Gibson County is shown with 420 “active” cases, Dyer County 370, Carroll County 268, Henry County 165 and Lake County 66.

The largest recorded cases of coronavirus comes from Shelby County with 25,210 and 346 deaths.

As a state, Tennessee has reported just under 1.95 million test being administered.