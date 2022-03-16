Las Vegas Man Arrested With Large Amount of Drugs in McCracken County

The surveillance of a McCracken County hotel led to a large seizure of drugs, and the arrest of a Nevada man.

Sheriff’s reports said drug detectives were conducting the surveillance at a hotel on Cairo Road, when they spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in drug activity.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle operated by 31 year old Joseph Smith, of Las Vegas, who has an extensive criminal history of convictions in drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

During the stop, police learned Smith had no valid drivers license, with marijuana also seen in plain view.

Sheriff’s reports said a probable cause search of the vehicle yielded over two pounds of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 1,000 Ecstasy pills, along with heroin, marijuana and suboxone strips.

Smith was taken into custody on multiple charges.