March 16, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Las Vegas Man…

Las Vegas Man Arrested With Large Amount of Drugs in McCracken County

Las Vegas Man Arrested With Large Amount of Drugs in McCracken County

31 year old Joseph Smith, of Las Vegas, faces multiple charges following his arrest in McCracken County…..(photo: McCracken County Regional Jail)

Drugs seized by McCracken County Sheriff’s Office detectives during a surveillance….(photo: McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)

The surveillance of a McCracken County hotel led to a large seizure of drugs, and the arrest of a Nevada man.

Sheriff’s reports said drug detectives were conducting the surveillance at a hotel on Cairo Road, when they spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in drug activity.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle operated by 31 year old Joseph Smith, of Las Vegas, who has an extensive criminal history of convictions in drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

During the stop, police learned Smith had no valid drivers license, with marijuana also seen in plain view.

Sheriff’s reports said a probable cause search of the vehicle yielded over two pounds of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 1,000 Ecstasy pills, along with heroin, marijuana and suboxone strips.

Smith was taken into custody on multiple charges.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology